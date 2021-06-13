BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

BorgWarner stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,912,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

