Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after buying an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $15,251,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

