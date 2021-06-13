Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $318,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

