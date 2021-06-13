Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 150,558 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

