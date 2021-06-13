Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 285 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.