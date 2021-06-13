Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.17 Million

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $121.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.23 million to $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $491.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

