Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 254.4% in May

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the May 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU remained flat at $$4.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.