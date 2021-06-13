Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $255,245,000 after acquiring an additional 941,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

