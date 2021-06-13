Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

