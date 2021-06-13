Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.91. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,005 shares of company stock worth $4,242,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

