Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.41. 620,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.