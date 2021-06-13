Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

