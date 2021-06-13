Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 361,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,341. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.