Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 34.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

SON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,707. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $47.83 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

