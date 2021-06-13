Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of FTI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

