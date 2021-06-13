Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.51 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

FIVN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $165.76. 354,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,184. Five9 has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,406 shares of company stock worth $20,677,364 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

