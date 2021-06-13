Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $348.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.