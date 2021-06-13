Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

