Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $72.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.91 million and the lowest is $70.63 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $330.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

