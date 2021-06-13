Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.54 million and the lowest is $29.10 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

