Brokerages Set Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Price Target at $40.80

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CALT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

