Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Price Target at €49.10

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.10 ($57.76).

SGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EPA SGO traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.76 ($66.78). 1,087,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.08.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

