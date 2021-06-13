Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $38.22

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 3,175,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,174. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

