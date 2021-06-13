Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $94.36

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. 2,144,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

