Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $21.00

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 295,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,348. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.