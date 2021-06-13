Brokerages Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $108.75

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VICR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,145. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

