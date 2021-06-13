Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BMTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,098. The firm has a market cap of $923.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

