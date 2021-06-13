BTMX Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

