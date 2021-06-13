Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

