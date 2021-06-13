Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54.

