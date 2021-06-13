Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.