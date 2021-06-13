Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NYSE WGO opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.