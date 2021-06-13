Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.