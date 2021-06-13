Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

VIR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.