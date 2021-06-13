Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

