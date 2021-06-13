Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $372,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.26 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

