CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

