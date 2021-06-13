Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$245.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$244.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CJT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$177.25. The company had a trading volume of 342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,262. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.33. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

