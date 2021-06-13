CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $340,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

