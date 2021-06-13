Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CRS opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

