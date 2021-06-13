Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.