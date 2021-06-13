Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Hits $12.32 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $35,351.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

