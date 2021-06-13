Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,875.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.