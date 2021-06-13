C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $11.00 on Friday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

Get C&C Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.