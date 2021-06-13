Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

