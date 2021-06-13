Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.