ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,591 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

