Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 193,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,099. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $40,278,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

