Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

