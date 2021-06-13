Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 265.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJEWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

